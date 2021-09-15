Irina Shayk's '90s-Inspired Pixie Cut Is Giving Us Ideas for Our Next Salon Visit

Irina Shayk was a sight for sore eyes at this year's 2021 Met Gala. On September 13th, the model stepped onto the red carpet wearing a gorgeous nude dress with a flower embellished train, giving us colorful pops of pinks, reds, yellows, and blues at every angle. The stunning creation was designed by Moschino and paired with strappy nude heels. Shayk and her team wanted to keep the 'fit simple. They decided to forgo the dramatic makeup and accessories that typically accompany the night's outfits for a softer look.

However, just because she played it simple, doesn't mean she played it safe. While there's no arguing that Shayk looked like an actual meadow in her beautiful floral dress, all eyes were on her jaw-dropping new '90s-inspired pixie haircut. Talk about making a red carpet appearance!

"Something has to come dramatic to the Met Gala, and we decided it's about no makeup and fun hair, and here we go," she said of her look while walking the Met Gala carpet.

We're just as surprised as you are! This new pixie cut is a huge departure from her signature long slicked-back hair that we typically see in ad campaigns and at award shows. Of course, Shayk could sport a buzzcut and we'd still think she's the hottest mama on the runway.