Hunter Schafer Is Rocking a Chic Blonde Bob With Bangs, and It’s Everything

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has a bangin' new 'do, and we're so here for it. The actress showed off a sleek blunt bob in early May, but that's not what we're here to discuss. In Schafer's latest ad campaign for Prada, which she shared May 10th, she's rocking bangs that look so good on her, and I'm going to be really honest, I'm very envious.

For this look, Schafer has her hair much more shaggy than in her bob 'gram from the beginning of the month. Whereas that style was smooth and shiny, this blonde bob is effortlessly shaggy with blunt ends. Her bangs are much the same—piecey, shaggy, and effortless.

The comment section on her new photo was pretty much all the same feedback—lots of heart eyes and praise. As it should be! Her Euphoria costars showed so much love. Maude Apatow commented, "Oh my goddddddddd" with tons of heart eyes emojis, while Storm Reid simply commented, "OBSESSED."

Though she's pretty much always opted for a shade of blonde to complement her skin tone, Schafer's hair is usually on the long side. Usually cascading well past her shoulders, her hair hasn't changed too much since she burst onto the scene in Euphoria in summer 2019.