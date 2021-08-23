Hilary Duff Opened Up About Her Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis

On August 20th, Hilary Duff announced she tested positive for the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The star of the upcoming Hulu series How I Met Your Father seemed in relatively good spirits, though, as she posted an Instagram Story from her bed to make the announcement.

In her Story, Duff leans back against pillows giving some serious side-eye to the camera. In her caption, she wrote, "That Delta...she's a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed," finishing up with a peace sign emoji.

hilary duff delta covid-19 Credit: @hilaryduff, Instagram

Since revealing her positive result on Friday, Duff has been updating her Instagram followers during her quarantine process. In one of her latest updates from August 22nd, Duff appeared to be on the mend as her sense of taste has started to return. The Younger star posted a photo of a bag of Trader Joe's Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets with the caption, "Update! I can taste these!"

hilary duff covid-19 Credit: @hilaryduff, Instagram

In other posts, Duff details more of her quarantine activities, including getting an IV vitamin infusion and marathon watching all three seasons of Yellowstone, joking in a caption that she's able to ride a horse and happy to join the cast. As for her next move, she'll be taking on Hulu's drama-thriller Nine Perfect Strangers, which she showcased with a swanky package from the show complete with a giant crystal and aromatherapy items.

According to the CDC, breakthrough cases in the vaccinated are expected, particularly with the highly contagious Delta variant becoming the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in the United States. If you develop symptoms for the COVID-19 virus, you can visit your state, tribal, or local health department for testing or contact your primary care physician.