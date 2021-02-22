Hilary Duff Swears Her New Hair Color Is *Not* a Clue About the Sex of Her Baby

Even though she's known for her signature shade of sunny blonde, Hilary Duff is equally as likely to go for a major hair switch-up, trying on several fun not-from-nature hues for size over the years. She just debuted bright blue hair, showing off her stunning new shade on Instagram over the weekend, which she insists is not a nod to the sex of her forthcoming baby.

The Lizzie McGuire alum is nearing the end of her pregnancy with her third child, and she just wrapped on filming Season 7 of Younger, so she's no doubt a busy mama these days. But she wanted to celebrate with a brand new cotton-candy-inspired hue, showing several photos and videos of her transition from blonde to mermaid blue. And while it might seem like she's hinting at the pending arrival of a baby boy, Duff insists she simply "needed a change," crediting her longtime stylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri for "saying yes to another crazy change this late in [her] pregnancy," and joking, "at least I didn't cut bangs!"

"Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change🧜," she captioned the collection of photos and videos, "and all I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot."

The end result is the coolest shade of blue, but it definitely wasn't a quick switch. In her caption, she added, "it took all damn day! Love you guys the most ♥️"

Addressing the whole sex-of-the-baby thing, she added, "I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy...My mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something! We still don't know who's occupying my apartment- but it's getting the eviction notice soon-ish."

Whatever her inspiration for the color change, we fully approve, because it looks so fierce and fun. Capri and Lee both shared a super sweet shot of Duff with her fresh color, sharing the exact steps and products they used to take her from a blonde to a full-fledged "cotton candy queen."