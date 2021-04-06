Hilary Duff Went Back to Her Blonde Roots and Ditched Her Blue Hair

Hilary Duff has been really rocking the blue hair lately, but it's time for her to go back to her roots. Over the weekend, Duff dyed her hair blonde again, leaving her colorful locks behind—and this is all happening literally days after she gave birth.

The posts featuring her hair makeover journey have since disappeared from her Instagram (such is the fleeting nature of Stories), but according to People, Duff shared a final photo of her blue hair with her followers, adding that she was "just saying a quick prayer to the color gods" before reverting back to her signature blonde.

Though Duff has gone blue in the past, recently, she made a return to the color. In February, she showed off her freshly colored hair on Instagram, telling followers she "needed a change."

Since dyeing her hair blue, Duff has welcomed her third child into the world—a baby girl named Mae James Bair, who was born on March 24th and has been affectionately dubbed Mae Mae by her family. This is Duff's second child with Matthew Koma, after 2-year-old big sister Banks Violet, along with her 9-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

There's something special about seeing Duff with blonde hair again...as good as she looked with her bright hair. As a blonde, she brings back all the Lizzie McGuire vibes, after all.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Image zoom Credit: @hilaryduff, Instagram