Hilarie Burton Said She Feels Bad About Pete Wentz's Questionable 'One Tree Hill' Storyline

In the third season of One Tree Hill, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy cameoed as himself for three episodes. And though he probably thought his storyline was going to be pretty mundane, One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton called Wentz a "good sport" for having to put up with what became a pretty bizarre side plot.

Burton and her former costars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz host a brand new iHeartRadio podcast called Drama Queens in which they break down their time on One Tree Hill and discuss some of their favorite guest stars like Wentz.

"Poor Pete," Burton said in an interview with People regarding the podcast. "Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play, like, a cool dude. And the next thing you know, it looks like he's having an affair with a high school girl."

"And that is forever now on TV," she said. "You don't get to takesie backsie that one."

Wentz's cameo began when Burton's character Peyton Sawyer, a high school senior, booked Fall Out Boy to play at an all-ages nightclub. From there, Peyton and Pete had a brief fling, despite the real-life Wentz being in his mid-20s.

"Yeah, I don't think he realized our characters were in high school because we were all in our 20s in real life," Burton continued. "And so it wasn't until even I watched it back that I was like, 'Oh, there's a lot of insinuation in here. I thought we were just kissing buddies, but this looks bad in the edit.'"

Burton, Bush, and other One Tree Hill cast members have spoken up recently about inappropriate behavior they experienced while filming the show. Burton said earlier this year that no one advocated for the women on set. "Men telling the stories of girl sexuality is a red flag," she tweeted in March. "I want a do-over with a girl boss."

So Burton realizes Wentz's questionable plotline wasn't his fault. He was a "good sport," she told People, and when he "was willing to do his makeup in a bathroom with five girls," she says, she knew he was "really a team player."