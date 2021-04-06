‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding and His Wife, Liv Lo, Just Had Their First Baby

Congratulations to Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, on the birth of their first child!

The 34-year-old actor posted a precious black-and-white photo to Instagram on Monday night to share the news of their newborn that arrived last Wednesday, March 31st.

"This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined," Golding wrote in his caption. "Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you," he added, while tacking on a sweet heart emoji.

Lo also shared a touching series of photos post-delivery, including a photo of their newborn holding her finger. In her caption, she mentioned that she would be leaving Instagram during her six-week maternity leave.

"On March 31st our lives changed forever," Lo wrote. "I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back' xx"

The couple did not reveal any personal details about their child, including gender, name, or weight.

After meeting at a New Years' Eve party, the Crazy Rich Asians actor and fitness guru tied the knot in Malaysia in 2016. The couple announced their pregnancy last November via Instagram. In Lo's photo, she's wearing a long gray ribbed dress to show off her baby bump, while Golding is wearing more casual 'fit with a white jacket, black shirt, and dark jeans.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you," she wrote, adding, "We love you!"