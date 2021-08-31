We Did a Double Take at Heidi Klum and Her Lookalike Daughter in Their Matching Outfits

Supermodel Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, made a splash on the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda runway in Venice on August 30th, but what we really want to talk about is how much she looks like her famous mama. The 17-year-old and her mom arrived in Venice ahead of the show, and the two rocked matching sparkly silver dresses that legitimately had us doing a double take!

The night before the runway show, mother and daughter not only wore their coordinating outfits but shared plenty of photos to the 'gram. Leni showed off a set of pictures of the two of them sitting on a set of stairs and wrote, "matching w mommy." Aww!

The elder Klum also shared multiple looks at the dresses, each one proving even further that these two could *actually* be twins.

And can we talk about this video? Leni clearly learned her runway walk from her model mom.

And she took that walk outside to the runway the next day for D&G's show, and Klum was the proudest mom you've ever seen! Klum shared a number of pictures and videos of her little girl at work, including one where you can clearly see Leni smile as soon as she spots her mom watching.

Klum is her daughter's No. 1 fan and told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that modeling is all her daughter wants to do. "First I was a little bit worried, obviously," she said. "She's been wanting to do this for a very long time and I finally agreed. She's now 17 years old. I mean, I go to all the shoots with her, obviously because she's still underage. For me, the most important thing is that she has fun, and she loves it, she enjoys it."