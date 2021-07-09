Heather Morris Got a Tattoo Dedicated to Naya Rivera a Year After Her Death

Morris got a quote from one of Rivera's last tweets inked on her forearm.

Last July, 33-year-old Glee alum Naya Rivera was reported missing after she and her son went on a boating trip in Lake Piru in California. Luckily, her son, Josey, was found alive and well on the boat, but Rivera wasn't located until five days later, having tragically drowned after saving her son. Her Glee costar and best friend Heather Morris got a tattoo yesterday, July 8th, in honor of her friend—a quote Rivera had tweeted just days before her untimely passing: "Tomorrow is not promised."

"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption," Morris wrote in a July 8th Instagram post paying homage to Rivera. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between."

She continued, "Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

On July 2nd, 2020, about a week before that boat trip, Rivera posted a selfie to Twitter, writing, "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised."

Morris got the last part of that sentiment inked on her forearm by tattoo artist L Garza at Iron & Ink Los Angeles, the same studio Rivera got her tattoo work done at.

heather morris naya rivera tattoo Credit: @heatherelizabethh, Instagram

iron & ink tattoo Credit: @ironinktattoo.la, Instagram

Rivera's Glee family has been paying tribute to her all week. "Always a light, always with us," Jenna Ushkowitz wrote on Instagram July 8th. "My heart is with you and your family today. Love you Nougs."

"I miss you. Every single day," Kevin McHale posted yesterday with an image he took of Rivera.