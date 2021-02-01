7 Times Harry Styles Proved He's Actually Our Feminist Prince

Harry Styles is a lot of things: singer, songwriter, actor, charming Brit, model, and so much more. Styles is also a feminist, something he's proven time and time again since his rise to fame a decade ago. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer has been kindly demanding equality among all people and especially women—a topic that has come up often during his interviews over the years.

More than once, Styles has shut down any line of discussion in interviews that objectifies women or alludes to them being treated unjustly in any way. This started back in his One Direction days—like this interview from 2012 when he said the band is not about objectifying women—and continues through his solo career as an artist today. But Styles not only defends women in general, he staunchly defends his female fans. Though his fans are sometimes looked down on for their age and gender, he is quick to make it known how much he appreciates them and how important they are.

In a world where there is still a stark divide between how men and women are treated, it's nice to know there *are* men who are on the side of fighting for equality. Here are some of our favorite moments in Styles-land that the multi-hyphenate proved he's feminist AF.

When he joined the #HeForShe movement in supporting gender equality in 2014 alongside other male celebrities. After actress Emma Watson gave a powerful speech on the topic, social media came alive with support, including from Styles.

When he told Rolling Stone in 2019 that he actually didn't want a ton of credit for being a feminist because, to him, it's not something he feels is that big of a deal.

"I grew up with my mum and my sister — when you grow up around women, your female influence is just bigger. Of course men and women should be equal. I don't want a lot of credit for being a feminist. It's pretty simple. I think the ideals of feminism are pretty straightforward."

Styles has defended his fans a lot, but one time that sticks out to them the most was in his first cover story for Rolling Stone in 2017. When discussing the pressure to please a crowd, Styles was quick to share how much he values his younger fans because they're honest and devoted.

"Young girls like the Beatles. You gonna tell me they're not serious? How can you say young girls don't get it? They're our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans—they don't lie. If they like you, they're there. They don't act 'too cool.' They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick."

Styles has also shut down probing conversations in interviews that were presumably looking for him to make a comment about women—something he actively will not participate in. In a 2012 radio interview, the band was asked if there's ever a situation where girls are calling dibs on the guys and how they handle it. The questioning was more pointed, but Styles replied, "We feel like that objectifies women, and that's not really what we're about."

Styles even owns a shirt that reads "Women are smarter," and while this could just be a casual, cool shirt for him to wear, we definitely think he believes it to be true. Every time he steps out in it, it makes our hearts happy.

In 2015, while promoting One Direction's final album, Styles was asked in an interview if it was important for their songs like "What Make You Beautiful" and "Girl Almighty" to empower fans. Each of these songs is a fun, positive message for young women to hopefully feel good in their skin, something Styles believes in. Knowing the band's fans are predominantly female, Styles answered in kind.

"People in general, not just girls, but people in general who are younger are obviously extremely impressionable, and I do think it's important. ... I think that anytime you can make someone who potentially might not feel as great about themselves as they should, feel better about themselves, I think that's always a positive thing."

And one of Styles' most memorable interviews was a conversation with actor Timothee Chalamet, who was actually the one being interviewed, for i-D in 2019. While discussing the concept of masculinity, Chalamet first answered with his own take and then turned the tables on Styles to see what his opinion was.

"I didn't grow up in a man's man world. I grew up with my mum and my sister. But I definitely think in the last two years, I've become a lot more content with who I am. I think there's so much masculinity in being vulnerable and allowing yourself to be feminine, and I'm very comfortable with that. Growing up you don't even know what those things mean. You have this idea of what being masculine is and as you grow up and experience more of the world, you become more comfortable with who you are. Today it's easier to embrace masculinity in so many different things."