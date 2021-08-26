Halsey Added a Hint of Red to Their Hair for Their First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Halsey is no stranger to switching up their hair. The artist has worn everything from a shaved head to rainbow bangs, and each one is a look in the best possible way. Now, they've gone red in their first appearance since giving birth earlier this summer.

On August 25th, Halsey posted a photo to their Instagram feed from the red carpet premiere of their new film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The "Without Me" singer sported a sheer black veil that fell to their shoulders, but followers could still see the peek of crimson red on their long, wavy strands.

The color appears to be a new addition from hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper, who was tagged in the post, but Halsey didn't fully embrace the shade. Their bangs—and seemingly their roots—remained the black shade they've been wearing throughout their pregnancy (with the exception of some stellar wig moments). They captioned the image with "heart of darkness."

The new red hair was perfect for the seemingly Renaissance-inspired goth glam the singer was sporting. The look, styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, featured all sheer everything, including a black Dolce & Gabbana minidress with a blazing heart at the center of the bust. According to Law Roach's post, the frock is actually a vintage 1998 piece from the design house. It was paired with elbow-length gloves and tights that strapped into the dress with a pair of garters. Around their neck, the singer wore a sizable cross.

The look appears to be an homage to the new film, which sees Halsey donning a multitude of period-inspired fashions including a black funeral veil à la the one they're sporting on the red carpet.