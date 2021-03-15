Halsey Quietly Changed Their Pronouns on Social Media, and Fans Are So Here for It

In late January, Halsey shared a big announcement that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Alev Aydin in a colorful photo posted to Instagram, captioned, "surprise!" Halsey's recent news however, was made with less of a splash.

Last week, the "Bad at Love" singer took to her social media accounts to change her pronouns in her bio to she/they. Halsey hasn't yet provided more information on if she prefers one set of pronouns over the other, but with her subtle announcement, it appears that she's comfortable with both.

And the support from fans was simply deafening when they realized.

Fans also shared how Halsey opening up about pronouns helped them feel validated and able to confront their own.

Halsey addressed the overflowing support in response to the pronoun update in a short post on Instagram Stories. With nothing but a blank black screen, Halsey wrote, "Thank u," followed by a red heart emoji.

In an Instagram post last month, the singer posted about their experience with pregnancy and how it affected their gender identity.

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," Halsey wrote. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! bye for now"

If Halsey wants to share, we'd love to know more about how she wants her pronouns used since she's offered both "she" and "they" as options. Writer Ada Powers broke down some of the confusion around pronouns in an extremely thorough Twitter thread back in 2019. In it, the writer provides some context around those who have multiple pronoun groups, acknowledging that it usually means they're comfortable with both but might prefer one over the other—and suggests that if there's confusion to simply ask the person what they'd like you to use.