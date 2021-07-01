Halle Berry Is Embracing Her Naturally Curly Hair in Her Latest Instagrams

Halle Berry is letting things hang loose and embracing the au naturale lifestyle. In a recent set of Instagram posts, Berry showed off her super-long natural curls with her signature sandy highlights and we need to see this look more often.

"Love is in the hair…" Berry captioned her most recent post, uploaded June 30th.

"Halle got that natural beauty! That's what I'm talking about!" one fan commented, adding the hashtag, #Bringnaturalback. Another wrote, "Queen I love the hair." And friend Chelsea Handler added, "Ooh la la!"

Before sharing this selfie, Berry posted a photo of herself on June 26th wearing a rainbow skirt in honor of Pride Month. "Love is ALWAYS the answer," she captioned the pic, in which she also rocked her natural curls.

Though she's letting her hair grow and do its thing, Berry was attached to her shorter hair for a long time. She first cut off all her hair at age 19 to stand out from the crowd when she was auditioning for roles. "I have to somehow be different from these girls, so I cut all my hair off," she recalled to the Huffington Post in 2012. "I went to my manager's office and he almost had a heart attack."

"Cutting my hair was freeing," she said. "Someone saying you're beautiful and the fact that you have no hair makes you even more beautiful, said to me it's not about my hair. It's about something else we emanate. I've lived with that my whole life."