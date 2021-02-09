Halle Berry Expertly Shut Down Trolls Who Have Too Many Opinions About Her Love Life

On February 6th, Halle Berry shared an inspirational quote on Instagram that read, "Women don't owe you shit," and captioned it "& that's on mary had a little lamb." Her post received love from fellow celebrities like Tia Mowry, Chrissy Teigen, and Vivica A. Fox. However, there were a few negative comments that attracted Berry's attention—and we know she's not shy about a clapback.

Someone wrote, "Says the women who can't keep a man," to which Berry replied, "Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz.... I don't."

Another comment said, "Geesh Halle, had some trouble with men in your life??" Berry clapped back *again* and wrote, "Nope, they had trouble with me."

Yet another comment suggested that Berry needed to take a look into a mirror, since she's had a number of exes, and we would like to say a giant, "Excuse you?" to all of these people.

"@halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it's definitely you. What is it that you're doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can't keep a man," another comment read. "I get the feeling that you're too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self. IDK but it's definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you're doing wrong."

Berry, ever the classy woman, commented, "Who said I wanted to keep them? I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"

Overall, the 54-year-old Oscar winner's comment section was divided between her supporters and those saying a variation of misogynist messages. Clearly, we need to be reading whatever book Berry is reading to be so clever and witty with comebacks.

Berry's love life—which was clearly called into question in all these unnecessary comments—has been filled with celebrities, including her current beau, Van Hunt. Her first marriage was to former professional baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997. From 2001 to 2005, her second marriage was with singer-songwriter Eric Benét. French actor Olivier Martinez and Berry were married from 2013 to 2015, and they share a son, Maceo. Berry also shares a daughter, Nahla, from a prior relationship with Gabriel Aubry.