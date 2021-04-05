Apple Martin Poking Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Morning Routine Is *Too* Good

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin."

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to sharing her beauty secrets. She's shared everything from her nighttime skincare routine to everything she eats in a day. Many of her videos—especially the ones where she showcases products from her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop—leave us with lots of questions. However, in recent video where the Emma actress showcases her everyday skin care routine for Vogue, it's the actress's look-alike daughter, Apple Martin, who shares all the answers.

"So first, my mom drinks her GoopGlow Super Powder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that," Martin shared. "I suppose the GoopGlow is a part of cleanse, which she's been on since the day I was born, apparently."

Martin continued to explain that her mother's the one who hogs the bathroom in the morning, taking her time to get ready.

"It's 8 a.m. and she's been doing this since 7 a.m. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin," she said.

After her mother is finished with her morning routine—including her almond butter and dates—Martin teased that her mother is ready to get to work on her Goop products, which have a running theme.

"And then she gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes… just everything vagina," Apple joked. "And yeah, that's my mom's morning routine!"