But honestly, the veil might be the best part of the whole look.

Gwen Stefani Did *Not* Hold Back With Her Wedding Attire—Including Her Shoes

After six years of dating, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied on the knot on July 3rd and have the pics to prove it. Stefani went all out, wearing two Vera Wang creations that were completely customized to put family first.

"July 3rd 2021," Stefani captioned her first set of wedding pics. "Dreams do come true!!!"

Her ceremony gown featured a gorgeous explosion of "hand tumbled" tulle, which was bundled into a high-low skirt, and a strapless bodice with plunging neckline made with lily-white silk georgette.

According to the official Vera Wang Instagram account, Stefani also wore a chapel-length veil featuring the hand-embroidered names "Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo" to pay homage to her kids and the new blended family she created with Shelton.

Stefani then changed into a "party dress" from Vera Wang, which showed off her bedazzled white stiletto cowboy boots. Cowboy boots!

The reception minidress was custom made for Stefani and featured a strapless lily-white Italian silk crepe bodice and a similar hand-tumbled tulle skirt to that of her ceremony dress. This number also had "hand-pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt," the Vera Wang Instagram explained.

The caption continued, "The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children."

Stefani and Shelton were married by friend Carson Daly in a fairytale-worthy outdoor ceremony at sunset. Here you can see the beautiful bow detail on the back of Stefani's ceremony dress. (And Shelton, of course, wore blue jeans to his big day—in a classy dark wash, that is.)