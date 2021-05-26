Gwen Stefani’s Two-Toned Hair Is a Punk-Rock Dream

Gwen Stefani returned to the Voice stage for the May 25th finale episode in which her fiance's star contestant, Cam Anthony, was crowned the Season 20 champion. The former Voice judge collaborated with artist Saweetie for a showstopper performance of their newly released song "Slow Clap." While Blake Shelton's big win and Stefani's performance both made headlines following the finale premiere, we'd be doing everyone a disservice if we didn't bring attention to Stefani's two-toned high pony, which arguably stole the show.

Ahead of the taping, the "Hollaback Girl" showed-off her new 'do in a side-angled selfie on Instagram. "Performing on tonight's finale of @nbcthevoice. swipe to see with who! ps i also know who is going to win," she captioned the photo montage.

The cover photo is of Stefani rocking a jet black-bombshell blonde hairstyle—a punk-rock vision that she pulls off so well. The singer brought out the dramatic ponytail for last night's performance with swooping, face-framing loose pieces and micro-chopped bangs.

Gwen Stefani Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank, Getty Images

Stefani finished off her '90s punk-rock ensemble with a fiery red latex jacket worn open and matching wide-leg pants. Under the jacket, she wore a meshed crop top paired with a black bralette while wearing high-waisted fishnets under her pants. Of course, the look wouldn't be complete without her signature red ruby painted lips.