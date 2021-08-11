Vera Wang Sent Gwen Stefani the Sweetest Note With Her Preserved Wedding Dresses

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental! The singer recently showed off her preserved Vera Wang wedding dress after the designer sent a giant bouquet of white roses days after her and Blake Shelton's one-month wedding anniversary. Fans may remember Stefani's stunning lily-white ceremony gown with that show-stopping explosion of tulle, which she later changed out of for a crystal and sequin reception minidress, also designed by Wang. It was jaw-dropping beautiful to say the least.

On August 10th, Stefani thanked Wang for the thoughtful gift, but not before posting a few videos and photos of the flowers to her Instagram Story. Included was a photo of the card, which read, "Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice. As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! X VERA."

Gwen Stefani Instagram Story Credit: @gwenstefani, Instagram

The newlywed hopped on her IG Story to personally thank Wang. From one fashion icon to another, she said, "Wow Vera! Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress… like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown."

"I love you so much," she sang with a big smile across her face. "Thank you!"

Gwen Stefani Instagram Story Credit: @gwenstefani, Instagram

After displaying the flowers on their family table, the singer-songwriter bounced back to her closet so fans could see where she keeps her wedding gowns now. Stefani pulled out a big "My Wedding Gown" preservation box. Across the top read, "Fragile. Handle With Care."

Gwen Stefani Instagram Story Credit: @gwenstefani, Instagram