Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Thanksgiving PDA has us like aww

We are big fans of love and we love to see people share their affection with their partners. So, naturally, PDA doesn’t faze us. That’s why when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared their Thanksgiving PDA snap on social media for the world to see, our hearts melted and we could basically feel all the affection through the screen.

The star couple, who began dating back in April 2014 after each split from their marriages earlier in the year, have become a fast favorite in the love category even though at first glance they may seem like an unusual pairing.

“Happy thanksgiving ,” Stefani captioned the photo of her and Blake kissing, with someone’s finger blocking some of the view. “we love u sooooooo grateful !!!! Gx”

Thanksgiving looks like it was a great time that was full of friends and family for these two. And the super star couple shared the holiday with Shelton’s family this year.

After sharing this PDA snap, the No Doubt singer shared another photo of her and Blake with mama Shelton between the two of them.