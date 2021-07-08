Gwen Stefani Shared Her First Family Photo From Her Wedding, and Her Boys Are So Grown!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially husband and wife! After six years together, the country artist and pop music icon married in an intimate outdoor ceremony on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3rd. Since the big day, Stefani's Instagram has turned into a digital wedding album (not that we're complaining), with one of the most recent addition being a sweet family photo of her, Shelton, and her three sons, Kingston, age 15, Zuma, age 12, and Apollo, age 7 (whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale).

"Thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx," the "Rich Girl" singer wrote on Instagram on July 7th. Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who are suddenly all grown up (seriously, who gave them permission to just sprout up into young men?!), looked spiffy in their black tuxedos. Meanwhile, their stepdad rocked his signature country boy jeans; however, he did dress in his version of "formal attire"—they were dark wash jeans, not your everyday regular blue jeans.

Stefani went above and beyond with two custom Vera Wang looks. The first was a simple and elegant strapless gown with a high-low skirt for the ceremony, which was then replaced with a "party dress" and white stiletto cowboy boots later on. As if we'd expect anything less from the queen of fashion!

But, of course, our hearts couldn't get over Stefani's lily white chapel-length veil, which had "Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo" hand-embroidered along the hem. It was a beautiful way to incorporate the four most important boys in her life and a tribute to this next chapter in their lives as one family.