Grimes Got a Full Back of White Tattoos, but She’s Calling Them “Alien Scars”

*And* they were done by an artist with an "alien computer brain," apparently.

Grimes has always been a fan of body art, but her latest ink is different from anything she's ever gotten in the past. On Sunday, April 11th, the singer took to Instagram to show off her new white ink tattoos...but according to her, they're actually "alien scars," thank you very much.

In the photo, all we can really see are what looks like red, raised scratches on Grimes' back, because of course, since the tattoos are so new, they're still in the healing process. But that didn't stop her from filling fans in on her new piece, which she said was designed by artist Nusi Quero's "alien computer brain."

Ready for the big reveal? Here it is:

"Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars," Grimes wrote in her caption.

Her tattoo artist—Jaycob, who goes by @tweakt on Insta—shared more photos of Grimes' back. Zoomed out, it's easy to see exactly how much real estate these "alien scars" actually took up.