Goop Is Totally Trolling Gwyneth Paltrow, and It’s Actually Hilarious

The social media team behind Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle and wellness brand, Goop, may have just made one of the funniest memes of 2021. Over the weekend, Goop comically posted a meme, which consisted of a throwback photo of Paltrow and then-partner Ben Affleck. If you've caught wind of any of the recent headlines or speculations surrounding Affleck's love life, you'll understand why we can't stop laughing over this hilarious post.

In the photo, Paltrow's facial expression looks exactly like the emoji with the rolling eyes, which is just one big LOL. Meanwhile, Affleck looks like he's leaning in a little too close to comfort while whispering into Paltrow's ear. The Goop social media team wrote "gemini szn" below Paltrow and "mercury in retrograde" next to Affleck.

When Paltrow, the CEO of the company, finally saw the post she fired back in the comments with, "Oh my god you guys."

In case you forgot, Paltrow and Affleck were romantically linked from 1997 to 2000. During that time, the duo worked on two romantic films—Shakespeare in Love in 1998 and Bounce in 2000.

After their breakup, Affleck went on to date Jennifer Lopez in 2001, which was widely supported by Hollywood and moviegoers. In the celebrity and pop culture space, they were one unit: "Bennifer." We'd say the rest is history, but the jury is still out on that one.