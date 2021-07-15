Gillian Anderson Broke Up With Her Bras and Made *Several* Valid Points

Gillian Anderson complaining about how uncomfortable she feels while wearing a bra is a whole freaking mood. The Sex Education actress got very candid during an Instagram Live Q&A with fans on July 13th, revealing she's living her life bra-free from here on out.

"I don't wear a bra anymore. I can't wear a bra. I can't, no. I can't," the actress told her IG followers. "I'm sorry, but I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button. I'm not wearing a bra anymore. It's just too fucking uncomfortable."

Anderson's bra boycott announcement came after a fan asked her what she wore most during quarantine. Her list included only "comfortable" attire like black track pants, a black hoodie, and basically anything made out of sweat-like material that's also the color black. Not on Anderson's COVID-19 lockdown clothing rack? Her underwire bra. "I'm so lazy," she laughed.

We'd be lying if we said the bra-less lifestyle wasn't a glorious one. The painful underboob red marks, shoulder strap indents, and excruciating pain when the underwire breaks the fabric poking either your cleavage or armpit. No, thank you! And Anderson's followers seemed to have a similar reaction.

One person praised The Crown actress for ditching the breast contraption completely, commenting, "'I'm not wearing a bra anymore' as you should Queen. I mean, who does?" Another wrote in agreement, "I don't wear bra too!" Others got in on the action, too, laughing, "You just refreshed me — I was so depressed lol," and "this made my day."