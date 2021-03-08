We *Still* Can’t Get Over Gigi Hadid’s New Netflix-Inspired Hair Color

Gigi Hadid took a page out of Sarah Hyland's book—the supermodel has gone full red, or ginger to be exact. In her latest Instagram posts, Hadid flaunted her new hair color courtesy of longtime confidant and New York-based hair stylist Panos Papandrianos, who's styled Hadid and her sister, Bella, before as well as Dua Lipa, Rosalía, and Hailey Bieber.

"Surprise," the mom captioned the fiery red-haired selfie.

Hadid took to her Instagram Story to explain the inspiration behind her new color, which was actually a major shout-out to Anya Taylor-Joy's Netflix character Beth Harmon of The Queen's Gambit. It was Beth's striking red hair that inspired Hadid to ditch her own blonde locks and go for something a little more *spicy.*

"She is dedicated to everyone responsible for The Queen's Gambit," Hadid said on her Instagram Story.