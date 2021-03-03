How did they know we loved this scene?!

Watch Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Reenact the Best Scene From '10 Things I Hate About You'

Gabrielle Union took the TikTok trend of "tell me without telling me" to an entirely different level with her rendition of an iconic conversation from her '90s film 10 Things I Hate About You.

With the help of her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, the 48-year-old actress shared a TikTok on Tuesday, March 2nd, of herself and Zaya playing the roles of Chastity Church and Bianca Stratford (originally played in the film by Larisa Oleynik).

"Tell us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You without telling us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You," Union said in the TikTok.

Zaya, who is distracting us from the video with her fashionable two-piece 'fit, continues with, "We'll start." While reciting Chastity's line, Zaya says, "I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?"

The Being Mary Jane star ended the iconic line by replying, "I think you can in Europe."

The comment section hyped up Zaya's burgundy braids and outfit, including influencer Choyce Brown saying," YES BRAIDS."

This clip felt very full-circle, since Union's first film role was the 1999 comedy starring alongside Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger.

Union previously took part in the #TellMeWithoutTellingMe challenge last week with her hit movie Bring It On. The memorable chant of the Clovers' cheerleaders was brought back to our memory as Union said, "I said, Brr, it's cold in here. There must be some Toros in the atmosphere. Bitch, I know you didn't think a white girl made that shit up."