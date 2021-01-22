Gabrielle Union Is Giving Off So Many 'Bridgerton' Vibes in This Gorgeous Dress

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade are currently on a socially distanced getaway in Jamaica for Wade's 39th birthday. They've been dancing on the beach, hanging out by nightly bonfires, and living like royalty—or perhaps like the Regency upper class on a seaside getaway. Union and Wade have clearly marathoned Bridgerton during their beach vacation because the Whistledown vibes are strong. Just take a look at one of Union's most recent Instagram posts.

"Lady Bridgerton-Wade," Union captioned a photo of herself wearing the mint green version of the Alanya linen dress by Fanm Mon.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan commented on Union's post, "The true diamond of the season," and we couldn't agree more. In fact, Union is so Bridgerton obsessed that she and Wade created a Bridgerton-themed TikTok that we haven't yet stopped screaming about.

Fanm Mon shared Union's post, adding, "I particularly love the radiating energy of women wearing @fanmmon. Strength is exuded with grace, confidence amplified, yet...the feminine presence is seen and felt with gentleness!" And Union's stylist Thomas Christos also shared a snap of Union in the off-the-shoulder embroidered dress using the fairy emoji in the caption.

And, yes. The dress, which retails for under $300, is also available in Featherington yellow (as well as other dreamy colors like peach, light pink, indigo blue, light lagoon, and caramel) if you're more a Penelope stan.