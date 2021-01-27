FKA Twigs Used to Get “Deeply Horrific” Racist Comments From Robert Pattinson's Fans

In a January 25th appearance on the Grounded With Louis Theroux podcast, FKA Twigs opened up about some of the damaging experiences from her past, including the hurtful comments she received while famously dating Robert Pattinson.

The singer dated Pattinson from 2014 to 2017, even getting engaged along the way. Though they're both private people who largely kept their relationship on the down-low, Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, couldn't escape racist comments from Pattinson's fans.

"I don't know whether it was because of my age or whether it was because of the social climate or whether it was because being Black and from Cheltenham and from a low-income family and having to genuinely work twice as hard as everything I do to get a seat at the table–because that is true," she shared on the podcast.

She candidly added that Pattinson's fans—many of which he'd picked up during his days as Edward Cullen in the Twilight films—would hurl "deeply horrific" racist comments at her constantly. "He was their white Prince Charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde and not me," she said. "[…] Whatever I did at that time, people would find pictures of monkeys and have me doing the same thing as the monkeys."

Though it was painful to deal with, Twigs also shared that she's grown from it and now feels "very confident" and loves herself fully. And part of her healing process from all the relationship damage in her past was also shedding light on the abuse she went through while dating Shia LaBeouf. She filed a lawsuit in December against LaBeouf, in which she alleged she dealt with physical and emotional assault and sexual battery throughout their relationship.