Surprise! Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Just Had a Baby Boy

In today's baby news, Fargo co-stars Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead just welcomed the cutest little baby boy named Laurie! McGregor's daughters (whom he shares with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis) Clara and Esther announced the happy news on Instagram. After spending some quality time and snuggles with their little bro, Laurie, the sisters officially introduced their newest family member to the world.

"Welcome to the world little brother," Clara wrote, adding, "Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift." She posted two adorable photos of herself cradling baby Laurie on Instagram on Sunday, June 27th.

Esther, who wore a black and white striped long sleeve with a white head scarf to little Laurie's meet and greet, got in on the action too, joking, "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!" on Instagram that same day. She added, "Welcome to the family little Laurie."

While the new parents met while filming Season 3 of Fargo in 2016, that's not the only project they've worked together on. After both filing for divorce from their respective partners within an eight-month time frame of one another, the actors went on to star in the Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey.

Baby Laurie is Winstead and McGregor's first child together. Laurie is McGregor's fifth child, as he has four from his previous marriage: Clara (age 25), Jamyan (age 20), Esther (age 19), and Anouk (age 10).