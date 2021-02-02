Evan Rachel Wood Accused Marilyn Manson of Years of Abuse

"I am here to expose this dangerous man...before he ruins any more lives."

Warning: The following article contains descriptions of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

On Monday, February 1st, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood released a statement on Instagram accusing Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Warner) of abusing her during their three-year relationship that spanned from 2007 to 2010.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood's statement reads. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission...I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives."

Friends, followers, and fellow activists showed their support for Wood in the comments of her post. Selma Blair wrote, "I love you," and Rose McGowan, who was at the helm of the #MeToo movement of 2017, commented, "So much love for you." Anna Paquin added, "Your courage is inspiring," and friend Josh Gad wrote, "Love you."

Wood also shared a January 21st letter from California Senator Susan Rubio, who wrote to the Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christoper Wray on Wood's behalf. In the letter, Sen. Rubio asked that the U.S. Department of Justice "meet with the alleged victims immediately and investigate" the alleged abuse accusations.

"As a domestic violence survivor who now advocates for victims in my role of California state legislature, I share a common trauma of emotional, psychological and physical control at the hands of an abuser," Sen. Rubio penned. "One of the reasons I fought for victims in my state to have more time to seek justice and to be allowed to use evidence of psychological and abusive behavior, commonly referred to as coercive control, was because they needed additional protections to stop the abuse."

As mentioned in the above letter, there are victims—plural—accusing Manson of wrongdoing. According to BBC, four other survivors have come forward with stories of extreme physical and verbal violence, forced drug use, being held hostage in Manson's home, and sexual abuse.

One former fan who goes by SourGirrrl detailed her experiences with Manson in a January 31st post. Her story is hard to read and chronicles a whirlwind abusive relationship that left her with PTSD.

Former girlfriend Ashley Lindsay Morgan also posted her story to Instagram on January 31st. "I know he is still doing this to a rotating door of young girls, and causing irreparable damage," she wrote. "I am coming forward so he will finally stop."

In September 2020, a former guitar technician of Manson's, who worked with the artist between 2007 and 2008, claimed he witnessed Manson turning Wood into a different person. "He broke her," Dan Cleary claimed on Twitter, later writing that he saw the abuse trickle into other relationships Manson had.

"I see so many people defending him & calling his accusers liars I've just had enough," Cleary wrote in his Twitter thread. "Believe them, I saw it...There are people in his band/crew that I'm still close to. My apologies to them. But they also know I'm right."

In his own Instagram text post, Manson denied Wood's allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality." He wrote, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In past years, Wood has talked about her experience with an abusive partner and created the Phoenix Act in 2019, signed into law by California governor Gavin Newsom, which extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five. However, she never named her abuser, though many fans and outlets speculated she was referring to Manson.