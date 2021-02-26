Let’s All Calm Down—Emma Watson's Manager Clarified Those Retirement Rumors

Where in the world is Emma Watson? The actress's last post to social media was uploaded in June of 2020, and according to her IMDb page, Watson hasn't signed on to any more film projects since appearing in 2019's Little Women. This was enough information for fans to question if Watson has resigned from acting for good, and her agent's comment to the U.K.'s Daily Mail didn't help—he told the publication that Watson has gone "dormant." But, fear not. According to Watson's manager, she's still planning on continuing her acting career.

On February 20th, Watson's manager told the Daily Mail that the Harry Potter alum "has decided to step back from the limelight to spend time with rumored fiance Leo Robinton, who she's been dating for 18 months." But, manager Jason Weinberg of Untitled Entertainment, begs to differ.

Weinberg told Entertainment Weekly, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

Watson had been using her Instagram account to raise awareness about several social and environmental justice topics including the dangers of fast fashion, how to become anti-racist, and more recently, preaching the importance of social distancing oneself from those who are most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

However, her posts have stopped and her Instagram bio now reads, "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated."

With conflicting reports from two sources reportedly on the inside, it's unclear what Watson's future in Hollywood looks like. However, there's no need to freak out about her potential retirement from acting. Until we hear news from Watson herself, we can only assume that she's taking a much-needed break and riding out the pandemic (as we all are).