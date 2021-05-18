Emma Watson Clapped Back at Those Rumors About Her “Dormant" Career and Relationship

It's been a while since we last heard from actress Emma Watson. After appearing in 2019's Little Women, Watson seemingly stepped back from Hollywood life, taking an indefinite hiatus from Instagram and Twitter, which began last summer. But, she's back and she's clearing up those rumors that began swirling in February that she's both retired from acting and engaged, calling the gossip clickbait and wholly untrue.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," Watson began in a May 17th Twitter thread."If I have news—I promise I'll share it with you."

She's finally responding to a February Daily Mail article in which Watson's manager said Watson had gone "dormant" and was considering retirement. Her agent later cleared the air saying that, yes, she's been spending time with her partner Leo Robinton, but only her socials are dormant—"her career isn't," the agent said.

The Harry Potter star continued via Twitter, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are—failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times," she wrote. "And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well."

As of right now, Watson's Instagram bio still reads, "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated." However, it's clear that her agent was right in saying just her socials are on hiatus.