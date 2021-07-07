'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Shared Beautiful Portraits on Instagram Wearing a Binder

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, just posted a series of gorgeous portraits wearing a makeshift binder—a chest compression garment often worn by trans and nonbinary people to help reduce chest dysphoria.

"Some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap," Corrin wrote in the caption of a July 5th post. "Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

Corrin continued, "It's all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it."

Corrin came out as queer in an April Instagram post, and according to Out Magazine now uses she/they pronouns. Knowing that boxing wrap and ace bandages don't make the most ideal binders (nor are they safe to use, according to Out), Corrin also tagged the trans-owned-and-operated binder company she uses—GC2B.

GC2B offers a wide variety of affordable chest binders that use a patented double-panel design that combines nylon spandex and cotton to create a comfortable flat effect.

Besides coming out as queer, Corrin has not opened up any further on identity—it seems as though it's still a "journey" with miles left to walk. Experimenting with new looks, different ways of presenting oneself, and trying out labels to see if something feels right are all valid ways to explore who you are and what makes you feel most comfortable in your own skin.