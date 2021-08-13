Emma Corrin Said They Finally Opened Up About Gender Identity Because "Visibility Is Key"

Emma Corrin admits their journey toward discovering their gender identity has "been a long one." The Crown star told Britain's ITV News on August 12th that their decision to come out as queer was "scary and revealing." But Corrin chose to open up about their queerness because they didn't want to hide who they are. (Corrin uses she/they pronouns.)

"Visibility is key with these things," they said when asked why they wanted to keep the conversation surrounding gender identity going, adding, "I still got a long way to go" in their journey towards gender acceptance.

They explained that they "think that we're so used to defining ourselves and that's the way sadly society works is within these binaries. It's taken me a long time to realize I exist somewhere in between, and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

"When I started posting about it, it felt very sort of scary and revealing and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do," Corrin told ITV. "But the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful."

Emma Corrin Instagram Story Credit: @emmalouisecorrin, Instagram