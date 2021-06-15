Emily Ratajkowski Slammed How Megan Fox Was Treated in the Movie 'This Is 40'

Lately, we've been looking at movies from the 2000s with fresh eyes, and unfortunately, that means having to rethink how well our former favorites have actually aged. During a June 12th chat with Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski criticized This Is 40 for how Megan Fox's character was treated, and...well, she has a point.

This Is 40 is a spin-off of Knocked Up that stars Leslie Mann and Paul Rudd as a couple who are coming to grips with turning 40. In the movie, Fox plays Desi, one of Mann's character's employees who gets accused of stealing money because she can buy nice things...but she can actually afford all those nice things because she's an escort.

According to Page Six, Ratajkowski pointed out how unfairly Fox's character is portrayed in the movie, and it sounds like she's truly not impressed.

'That movie is hilarious and very spot-on," Ratajkowski said during an interview at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. "I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly."

She went on to confirm with Schumer that This Is 40 is "not aging well," and Schumer said that, despite her friendship and working relationship with the movie's director, Judd Apatow, she'd "burn that bridge to the ground tonight."

Last year, Fox told Refinery29 that she's experienced a lot of "toxicity" for the way she's been objectified and treated as an actress, especially when she was younger-something a lot of people have been reevaluating lately through a 2021 lens.