Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Had the Cutest 'Game of Thrones' Reunion

The couple may have had a tragic Game of Thrones ending, but that won't stop the Khal and Khaleesi from having an epic anniversary. Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the HBO series, and Emilia Clarke, who played Danaerys Targaryen (a.k.a. Khaleesi), reunited at a birthday party for Thrones co-creator David Benioff, and the pics are making us a wee bit nostalgic.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," Clarke captioned her August 14th post, adding the hashtags #DrinkingWithDrogoImAmazedWeSurvived, #TheBoysAreBackInTown, and #LikeHeNever Left.

"Love u forever moon of my life," Momoa commented with a slew of heart emojis.

"MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke," Momoa captioned his own August 14th post, using the hashtag #SmilelyEyes (adorable!). He also wrote, "happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j."

The last time Momoa and Clarke were together was back in 2019 when Clarke celebrated her 33rd birthday with both her onscreen loves—Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in Thrones, was also in attendance. And just a few months before that, Clarke and Momoa rang in his 40th. So although the pandemic kept these two best friends apart, it's clear that it feels as though no time has passed.