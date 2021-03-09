Elon Musk Shared a Rare Family Photo With Grimes, and Baby X Æ A-XII Got So Big!

Greetings from Starbase, Texas! SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared a rare family photo from a weekend outing in his new city called Starbase, situated along the Gulf Coast of Texas. In the photo, Musk stands next to his partner, singer Grimes, and holds his son X Æ A-XII, who will celebrate his first birthday in May.

Musk and Grimes have mostly kept X Æ A-XII offline, sharing rare glimpses of him reading books about space and rocking a new Viking-inspired haircut. So this group family photo is a treat for fans. And, um, since when did X Æ A-XII grow into an actual little human? He's so big now!

On March 2nd, Musk announced on Twitter that he is seemingly in the process of creating a new city in Texas, dubbed "Starbase," writing on Twitter, "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars."

According to Bloomberg, Musk is hoping to rename the existing city of Boca Chica Village, where SpaceX is currently building a deep-space rocket. However, Musk's declaration on Twitter isn't convincing local officials of making the change to Starbase at the drop of a hat.

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said in a statement, per Bloomberg. "Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law."