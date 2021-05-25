Seeing him so happy makes us so happy!

Elliot Page Shared a Photo in His First Swim Trunks, and the Joy on His Face Is Beautiful

Nearly six months after Elliot Page came out as trans, the Juno star is enjoying the start of summer and seems to be loving every second of it.

On Monday, Page took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo, and he's grinning ear to ear in the picture.

And can we talk about those abs?! Page is ripped! But what really matters most is the smile on his face; it's good to see him feeling comfortable in his own skin.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page captioned the photo, adding the hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."

His post got an overwhelmingly positive response from his followers. Friends and fans alike flocked to the comments to talk about how much they loved the photo. "Look a dat handsome boi," Ilana Glazer wrote, while fellow Umbrella Academy star Justin Cornwell added, "Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!"

Page first came out in December 2020, when he posted a letter on Instagram sharing the news with his fans.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he wrote at the time. "And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."