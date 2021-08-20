Elliot Page and Mae Martin Got the Cutest Little Matching Tattoos

Mae Martin may be asking people to convince them to stop getting tattoos with Elliot Page, but we will do nothing of the sort! Martin showed off a cute picture with the Umbrella Academy star on August 19th from the tattoo shop—and they're both sporting itty-bitty coffee cup tats that are too stinkin' cute. We fully supporting getting ink of something you love!

The pair of actors and friends both got inked with the little mugs—Martin's on their side and Page's on their arm—at a tattoo shop in Toronto. The new tats settle in nicely with the other ink the actors already have and are understated and simple.

Martin and Page actually go way back, so it seems fitting they'd have matching tattoos at this point. The Feel Good star told PinkNews earlier this year that they originally met 15 years ago in their native Canada when they were both 19. "I was like a weird sort-of homeless stoner—I had an apartment, but there were no locks on the door. Elliot was filming X-Men at the time, I think, and we had a mutual friend. So we had that one night, and then years later Elliot sent me a message saying he'd seen my stand-up, and then we became friends."