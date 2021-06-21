Ellen Pompeo Had a Gracious Response for a Fan Who Slammed 'Grey's Anatomy'

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, which just wrapped up earlier this month, was, put simply, a doozy. The season focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and featured a number of returning faces. In true Grey's style, there was drama, heartbreak, death, and so much more. But, that means it wasn't a season well-loved by everyone, and when one fan slammed the season on Twitter, Ellen Pompeo took it all in stride.

The star of the show, Meredith Grey herself, took a fan's critique on June 18th quite well, to be honest. It started with a fan sending Pompeo a very lovely message about the season, calling it the "most groundbreaking, life changing season." The fan continued by writing, "Seriously though, I think this season has really helped a lot of people."

However, another fan chimed in to reply that they wholeheartedly disagreed. The fan wrote that the season was dumpster fire trash, adding, "I love the show but not this season." But it was Pompeo's response that was the icing on the cake. She quote-tweeted the comment and wrote, "All good! Seventeen seasons we can't please everyone all the time … it's definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it…thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love."

Though Pompeo has had a number of other roles in her life, there's no doubt that this is her banner role-she *is* Meredith Grey, after all. It can't be easy to have fans pan your work, but she's right in saying that after this many seasons, you're bound to have a few clunker episodes.

In Season 17, fans were treated to the return of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), aka McDreamy, who was killed off a few seasons ago. Meredith and Derek finally got the wedding they always wanted (and deserved), which was arguably the high point of the season, despite how heartbreaking it all was.