She could have been cast in this major role if it didn't go "awful."

Elizabeth Olsen Actually Auditioned for 'Game of Thrones,' and It Did *Not* Go Well

As if we needed another reason to be mad at Game of Thrones. In a June 21st interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Olsen of WandaVision fame said she auditioned for HBO's Game of Thrones back in the day but obviously didn't get cast. And according to Olsen, we shouldn't be mad at Thrones. Her audition was actually "awful."

"I auditioned for Game of Thrones," Olsen told THR. "I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script."

She continued, "I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn't get a callback."

No offense to Olsen, but it's truly hard to imagine anyone else but Emilia Clarke being the Mother of Dragons, no? It simply wasn't Olsen's time to have her breakout performance.

Part of the reason she thinks the audition may have gone so poorly is that she went out for the part during the same time she began experiencing panic attacks. "I started getting panic attacks the fall and winter after I filmed Martha Marcy May Marlene [in 2011], before it had come out."

"I had my first panic attack in a restaurant, and I thought I was having, like, a blood sugar fainting thing, because I'm not like an anxiety person-or I wasn't. I was a healthy young kid," Olsen said. "I went to a doctor-I got my heart scanned, my brain scanned, I got all the things scanned-and he told me that it sounded like panic attacks."

She thinks the panic attacks were brought on partially because of a minor head injury and partially because she just knew her life was about to change after having starred in her first film. "I mean, at that moment anytime someone said, 'Your life's about to change,' I was like, 'Well, it's not, I'm still living in a 400-square foot apartment and my stuff is in boxes because they don't have enough space,'" Olsen joked. "But I do think that has to be somehow part of it."