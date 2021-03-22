Even Elizabeth Olsen Couldn't Resist Trying Out the Curtain Bangs Trend

Out with the old and in with the new! Elizabeth Olsen has joined the curtain bang bandwagon, and to say the look suits her would be an understatement. During the virtual celebration release party for Disney+'s newest original series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier—starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan—Olsen fully showed off her latest hairdo that we've gotten hints of and the internet took little to no time to notice.

Up until now, fans only knew of Olsen as the copper-redhead from Disney+'s original Marvel hit series WandaVision. With her many iconic hairstyles (we're still obsessing over the 1950s-themed episode), it was almost impossible to see her as anything but a redhead.

But with the dawn of a new season comes new changes, and Olsen is fully embracing this new hair. As the actress has been doing promo over the past few weeks, we've started to get more and more glimpses of her new hair. Olsen, whose locks are typically a mix of blonde and brunette, has now opted for a dark-brown hair color, cut just below the shoulders. Unlike her character Wanda Maximoff, Olsen jazzed up her look with a bunch of layers, and, of course, the cherry on top, the trendy curtain bangs.

We caught a glimpse at Olsen's new hair a few weeks ago when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but with her hair up in a messy bun, it was hard to tell what the *full* look consisted of. Same thing with her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. But now we know!

Right now, everyone and their mother loves curtain bangs because they're totally customizable (do you want a retro-cut or something more modern?), and can be cut, texturized, and styled to fit your desired length and thickness. For example, would you prefer full-body, shaggy bangs like Olsen or something less dramatic à la Olivia Rodrigo.