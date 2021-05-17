Elisabeth Moss' Shaggy Pixie Cut Is a Total '90s Vibe Inspired by Winona Ryder

"Welcome to 1992," Elisabeth Moss captioned a May 15th Instagram post, and yes, the '90s vibes are strong. Moss debuted her brand new shaggy, chocolate brown pixie cut on Instagram, which she received ahead of filming Apple TV+'s upcoming series Shining Girls, based on the novel by Lauren Beukes.

"New cut and color by @tommy_buckett," Moss wrote in the caption. "Makeup by @danielmartin." She also used the hashtag #ShiningGirls to up the hype of the upcoming show.

Over on his own Instagram, hairstylist Tommy Buckett called the style the "#WinonaForever cut and color," which is the perfect descriptor for this '90s-era look.

"Wow I love this look so much," Juliette Lewis commented on Moss' post. Amanda Brugel added, "We need to have a telephone conversation about this look. I can't unsee this." And Ashley Benson commented, "Love this Lizzie !!!!!!!"

Moss will not only star in the Apply TV+ adaptation of Beukes' novel, but, according to Deadline, she's also set to executive produce alongside Leonardo DiCaprio via his production company Appian Way. The Shining Girls novel is a dramatic tale of a Depression-era time traveler who must kill the "shining girls" in order to continue his travelers. Moss plays a Chicago reporter who is on the hunt for this time-shifting killer.

Her character's timeline seemingly takes place in 1992, judging by the cut, color, and caption.