ICYMI, Ed Sheeran's Daughter's Name Is Lyra Antarctica, and He Finally Explained Why

After taking a hiatus from music to start a family and have a low-key life, Ed Sheeran has come storming back with not just a new song but also new info on said low-key life. Sheeran released his latest single, "Bad Habits," today, and while promoting the song, he stopped at the U.K.'s Hits Radio Breakfast to talk about music, yes, but also about his brand-new baby girl.

Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, quietly welcomed their little girl into the world last August, which he shared on Instagram at the time. Alongside a photo of a blanket and some socks, Sheeran wrote, "Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

Lyra Antarctica has a nice ring to it, but we couldn't help but wonder if there was a meaning behind her geographical name. It turns out, there is a *very* specific reason Sheeran and Seaborn gave her the moniker, which he shared on the radio show.

"Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list. So we went there and it's just an amazing place, it's really special to us, and obviously, like, we got home and Cherry was pregnant," Sheeran said.

"Yeah, it was just something we wanted to have in her name. I know people see it as a weird thing, but...it's less about where she was made and more about it being special. I just wanted to have a connection to it," he added. Though Sheeran noted that it may get awkward for little Lyra later in life once she hears this story, we think it's pretty beautiful all the same.

He also opened up a little bit more about Lyra's first year on Earth, gushing about dad life at home. He said his days are a little more structured and that his evenings out are planned and intentional now-he does have a baby to tend to, after all. But at the end of the day, he's loving being a dad. "You have to completely change your life, but it is the best thing that I've ever done," he said.