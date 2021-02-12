Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Adorably Steal the Show During His Jimmy Fallon Interview

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have been asked to visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming NBC series Young Rock on February 11th, but Johnson's mom, Ata, stole the show. Fallon brought up the topic of an Instagram video Johnson posted in January in which he and his mother were singing at the gravesite of his grandparents.

"Your mom plays the ukulele?" Fallon asked Johnson. "Oh yes," Johnson replied. "She's right here," he said and called her into the interview—it was then the real star had arrived.

Ata, who brought her ukulele with her, started strumming the Samoan song "Savalivali Means Go for a Walk," to which Johnson *reluctantly* sang along with her.

"We have one more!" Ata told Fallon, and Johnson cut in, "No we don't have one more! What's happening?" Let her sing, Dwayne! Let the woman sing!

"It's been years since we've been able to come here together to visit my grandparents grave in Hawai'i. We sit, we talk, we reminisce, we cry, we laugh, we feel their mana, we talk to their spirits, we laugh some more, then we sing to them....we sing some of their favorite songs......and we try to get thru it without getting emo 🥺," Johnson captioned the January video Fallon was referring to.

He continued, "Then eventually, I forget the words and I start singing in keys so bad they're gonna wake the dead😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️. Thankfully, my moms harmonizing skills brings me back on track and we finish the medley on point 🤣🙏🏾."

Johnson also included a quote from his mother about the ukulele: "The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. As life is not forever, love is."