Dwayne Johnson Gave Himself a New Nickname After Styling His Daughter's Hair and It's Just So Cute

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson officially has a new, shall we say, superhero (?) nickname. Now presenting: Mr. Golden Hands! The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor went into full dad mode on Instagram over the weekend, attempting to detangle his 2-year-old's hair. In a January 23rd Instagram post, he said: "I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it."

Illustrating the true definition of a girl dad, Johnson got to work on detangling his daughter's hair, and despite the terrified look on her face—we've all been there!—he assures all went smoothly in the end. If we're being totally honest, we have to say the final product looks surprisingly pretty good! Kudos to The Rock!

"Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair…*scroll left and you'll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display," he wrote on Instagram.

Now that we've all got the memo to only refer to him as Dwayne "Mr. Golden Hands" Johnson from now on, we think it's time we find him his next gig. We're thinking maybe a character who runs their own barbershop?