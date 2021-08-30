Drew Barrymore Joined TikTok With a Hilariously Spot-On 'Never Been Kissed' Video

Drew Barrymore has no shortage of iconic roles. There's Danielle in Ever After and Charlie's Angels' Dylan. But arguably one of her most beloved characters is Never Been Kissed's Josie Geller. For her TikTok debut , Barrymore has brought Josie Grossie back.

In her first TikTok video, posted on August 29th, Barrymore takes on the "Questions I Get Asked" trend, but she doesn't do it as herself. Instead, she's fully channeling Josie. Apparently, Barrymore held on to the iconic '80s prom dress from the film, and she's rocking the pink lace gown in the video alongside the same high, side pony (with a matching scrunchie, of course) and braces.