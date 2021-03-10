Dove Cameron Casually Darkened Her Hair, and We’d Like More Pictures, Please

Gigi Hadid and Sarah Hyland aren't the only celebrities changing up their hair color this spring. In an Instagram post yesterday, Dove Cameron showed off her brand new hairstyle, and honey, we're here for it! While working in what appears to be a recording space, she snapped a selfie behind a big condenser mic, giving us a teeny tiny sneak peek of her newly dyed brown hair.

Peace sign in the air, Cameron captioned the post, "finishing touches" with some fun emojis.

In the image, Cameron is looking fresh-faced with her brown hair styled in a sleek, tightly fashioned updo. To get the full vision, we're going to need more photos; but so far, we're digging the darker hair.

When it comes to trying out different hair colors, Cameron is no stranger to mixing it up. Though her signature look is long platinum-blonde locks, she's also dabbled in a few pastels, including pink and lavender. Honestly, we think she can pull off any color but for now, we're going to bask in this shade of brown. Take a look at Cameron's new hair ahead.