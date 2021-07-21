Dolly Parton *Flawlessly* Re-Created Her 1978 'Playboy' Cover for Her Husband's Birthday

Between her legendary music career, the miracle that is Dollywood, and contributing to the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine, Dolly Parton has more than proven that she's unstoppable... but her latest stunt definitely doesn't hurt, either. Parton re-created her Playboy shoot more than 40 years later for her husband's birthday, and somehow, it looks better than the original?!

Parton shared her new Playboy pose in an Instagram video, complete with bunny ears and a black bodysuit.

In her caption, Parton wished her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, a happy birthday, since the timing on this one couldn't have been better—he turned 79 years old on July 20th.

"Some time back, I said I was gonna pose for Playboy when I was 75. Well, I'm 75, and they don't have a magazine anymore," Parton said in the video. "But my husband always loved the original cover for Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years, and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

Parton went on to say that, while back then, she was a "butter ball" and is now "string cheese," she knew that her husband would "probably think I'm cream cheese." Leave it to this country legend to come up with these kinds of analogies!

And of course, the shoot was a big hit with Parton's fans, especially since she wrote in her caption that this was her version of #hotgirlsummer. Fans on Twitter simply couldn't get enough.