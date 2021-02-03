Generous Queen Dolly Parton Doesn't Want the COVID-19 Vaccine Yet—Here's Why

She may have donated $1 million to the COVID-19 vaccination effort, but Dolly Parton is holding off on actually receiving the vaccine. Fear not, Parton is obviously all for American citizens getting vaccinated. However, the 75-year-old "9 to 5" singer is planning on waiting until "more people get theirs" before she gets the shot. And we thought we couldn't love Parton more than we already did.

In a February 2nd interview with the Associated Press, Parton said she hadn't gotten the vaccination yet, despite being in the appropriate age range to do so. "I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that," she said.

"I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait," Parton continued, noting that she turned 75 last week, and she thought she might celebrate her birthday by getting vaccinated. But, "I thought, 'Nah, don't do that. You'll look like you're just doing a show.' None of my work is really like that. I wasn't doing it for a show. I'm going to get mine. I want it. I'm going to get it."

She continued, "When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully it'll encourage people. I'm not going to jump the line just because I could."

Parton, who will make an appearance at this weekend's Super Bowl, said the $1 million donation was the result of "following her heart."

"When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, 'I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.'" I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University)—they're wonderful people, they've been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine."

She continued, "I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that."