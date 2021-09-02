Diane Keaton Fangirling Over Ariana Grande Is the Best Thing We've Ever Seen

This is a musical collaboration we didn't see coming but will cherish until the day we die. Diane Keaton posted a slideshow of Ariana Grande pics to her Instagram on September 1st and sang along to "Thank U, Next," and it's the best thing you'll ever experience.

"I LOVE ARIANA GRANDE!" Keaton wrote in her caption. "DO YOU THINK SHE WOULD WANT TO SING A DUET WITH ME?"

She said over the lineup of headshots, "Ariana Grande is just amazing. Once in my life, just once in my stupid life I want to sing along with the amazing Ariana Grande. Okay, so here I go." Keaton then launched into the chorus of "Thank U, Next" before signing off with, "Ariana Grande is a genius and I'm an idiot."

"I am having an out of body experience," Grande wrote in a seemingly since-deleted comment on Keaton's post. Her comment was captured by the Comments By Celebs Instagram account.

Yeah...same here.

True stans know that Grande was directly inspired by the 1996 movie The First Wives Club, starring Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn, when she performed "Thank U, Next" on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2018. So this is truly a full-circle moment years in the making.

And in 2016, she dressed up as a member of the club for Christmas. She may just be Keaton's biggest fan.